Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.96 and last traded at $55.25. 14,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,290,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

