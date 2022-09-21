aWSB (aWSB) Price Reaches $10.62 on Major Exchanges

aWSB (aWSB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, aWSB has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $64,911.58 and approximately $217.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $10.62 or 0.00057386 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
