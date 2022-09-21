Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 5,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

