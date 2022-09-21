Autonio Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $380,631.90 and approximately $57,465.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00125696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00860135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.