Autonio Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $380,631.90 and approximately $57,465.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00125696 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00860135 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Autonio
