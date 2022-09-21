authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading 0.6% Higher

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.14. 17,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 126,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

authID Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Get authID alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of authID by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,212 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at $2,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.