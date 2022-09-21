Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €55.02 ($56.14) and last traded at €55.86 ($57.00). 291,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.86 ($58.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($84.69) price target on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.51.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.