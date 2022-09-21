Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.87.

ACB stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.75. 2,286,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of C$521.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

