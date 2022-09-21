Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,075,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 62,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.