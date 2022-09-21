Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 477 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.62. 22,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

