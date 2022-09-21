Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. 76,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

