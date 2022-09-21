Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. 737,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

