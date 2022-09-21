Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

TFC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. 112,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.