Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.27. 57,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

