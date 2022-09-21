Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 59,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

