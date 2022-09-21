Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas Arteria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

