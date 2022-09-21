Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $3.09 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.