AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 91,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.