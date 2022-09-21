Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,591,777 shares.
Asiamet Resources Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £20.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile
Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.
