Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 1,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

