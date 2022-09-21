Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 1,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.
About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (ACDSF)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.