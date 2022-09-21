Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 59051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Arrival Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.