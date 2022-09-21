Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 59051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Arrival Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

Arrival Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

