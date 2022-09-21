Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

