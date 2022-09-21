Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,300 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,638 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 123,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

