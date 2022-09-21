Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.52. 10,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,221. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

