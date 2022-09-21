Ark Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $53.01 million and $10.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,334,090 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

