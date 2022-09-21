ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,374,576. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.