Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up to $114.07

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.07, but opened at $117.76. Arista Networks shares last traded at $118.46, with a volume of 6,421 shares changing hands.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

