Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up to $114.07

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.07, but opened at $117.76. Arista Networks shares last traded at $118.46, with a volume of 6,421 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

