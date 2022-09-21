Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Trading Down 1.9%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.31. 1,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

