Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Down 5%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 50,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 561,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.55 million and a PE ratio of -23.75.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

