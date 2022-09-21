ARCS Hits One Day Volume of $185,415.00 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ARCS has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ARCS has a market capitalization of $590,223.33 and $185,415.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARCS Profile

ARCS’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

