Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 573,087 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

