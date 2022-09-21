Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.72 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

