Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 646.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of APLE opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,424,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after buying an additional 477,576 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

