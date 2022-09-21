Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $39.14

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.14, but opened at $40.41. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMEH. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

