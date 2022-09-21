Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.61. 7,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 674,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,616,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 212,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,335,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.