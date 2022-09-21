Analyzing White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology $1.34 billion 1.43 $317.72 million $0.34 3.62

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 38.22% 22.53% 18.53%

Summary

RLX Technology beats White Fox Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

