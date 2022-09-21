Analyzing BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 21.53% 7.74% 0.89% Bank of New York Mellon 20.61% 9.49% 0.78%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BayCom pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BayCom and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of New York Mellon 0 10 2 0 2.17

BayCom currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $50.73, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Volatility & Risk

BayCom has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BayCom and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 2.72 $20.69 million $1.91 9.92 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 2.16 $3.76 billion $3.94 10.98

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats BayCom on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 33 full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

