Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 21st (BKG, CRST, CRWD, HLN, KGF, LWSIY, PSN, RDW, VTEX, VTY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 21st:

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on the stock.

Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Redrow (LON:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on the stock.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

