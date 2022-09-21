Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Parsons Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Parsons by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parsons by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after acquiring an additional 124,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

