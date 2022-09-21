Analysts Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $53.00

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

JOYY Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

