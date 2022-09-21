Analysts Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FIGS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

