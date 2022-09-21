Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

