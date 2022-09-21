Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $4.65 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00024031 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $71.07 million and $3.03 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

