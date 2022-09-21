Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2,504.8% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,257 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $227.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

