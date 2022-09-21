Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amgen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

