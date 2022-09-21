Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 76499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. The stock has a market cap of C$159.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$27,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,020.21.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

