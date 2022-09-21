American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

American Vanguard Stock Down 3.2 %

American Vanguard stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

