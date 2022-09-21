American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,600 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 791,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,420. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

