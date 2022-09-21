Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,021 shares.The stock last traded at $92.85 and had previously closed at $91.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Ameren Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

