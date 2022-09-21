AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.55

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $951.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

